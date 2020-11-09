Slayton caught his lone target for six yards and added a two-yard carry in Sunday's 23-20 win over Washington.

Perhaps with Golden Tate (coach's decision) benched, Washington was able to key in on shutting down Slayton, allowing Daniel Jones to target 10 other pass catchers. Nevertheless, it's disappointing that the second-year wide receiver finished with season lows in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Slayton always has big-play potential and could be the best wideout on the team, but he's otherwise a replacement-level fantasy asset, averaging 2.7 receptions and 27 receiving yards in games where he doesn't score a touchdown.