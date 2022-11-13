Slayton caught three of four targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Texans.

After catching two passes for 41 yards in the first half, Slayton broke a tackle and raced down the sideline for a 54-yard touchdown to give New York a 14-3 third-quarter lead. The Giants went run-heavy while protecting the lead the rest of the way, but this performance is further evidence that Slayton's big-play ability has resurfaced. He has at least 58 yards in four of his past five games and a touchdown in two of the last three. Slayton's eight-touchdown performance as a rookie in 2019 suggests he could have staying power in Week 11 against the Lions and beyond in a Giants offense that lacks playmakers in the passing game.