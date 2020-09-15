Slayton caught six of nine targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 26-16 loss to the Steelers.

Slayton offered a silver lining to an otherwise underwhelming performance from the Giants, as he continued to show great chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones. The second-year players first connected on a 41-yard touchdown to start the second quarter, then finished the game with a seven-yard score in the fourth. Overall, Slayton led New York in all major receiving categories and looked like the team's best perimeter option. After nearly 50 catches, 750 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, the big-play Slayton is certainly one to watch as he grows with Jones in Year 2.