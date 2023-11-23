Slayton (neck) is listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
After leaving this past Sunday's win at Washington due to an arm injury, Slayton was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a neck issue. Fortunately for the wide receiver, he upped his estimated activity level one day later and has one more chance to get back to full before the end of the week, when the Giants may give him a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
More News
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Dealing with neck injury•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Won't return Sunday•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Unproductive with rookie QB•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Leads team in receiving Sunday•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Nets negative yardage in loss•