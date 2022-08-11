Slayton has worked with the third-team offense during parts of training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants' receiving corps is pretty crowded, with rookie Wan'Dale Robinson solidifying a significant role in the offense during camp. That has pushed Slayton further out of the picture after his massively disappointing campaign last year. Sterling Shepard is on the PUP list and Kadarius Toney is possibly dealing with a hamstring injury that may keep him out of Thursday's preseason opener, so Slayton may have a chance to shine and work his way up the depth chart. If he fails to impress, it's possible that he may not make the 53-man roster, per Duggan.