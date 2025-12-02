Slayton finished with two receptions on three targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-15 loss to the Patriots.

Slayton wound up being the beneficiary of Jaxson Dart's (concussion) only touchdown strike in the rookie signal-caller's return to action Monday night. The 28-year-old Slayton finished well behind fellow starter Wan'Dale Robinson and TE Theo Johnson in terms of targets (eight apiece), so fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to the former's first trip to the end zone in 2025. The Giants will be on a bye in Week 14, with Slayton profiling as only a deep-league option in fantasy when the team resumes play on Dec. 14.