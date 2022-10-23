Slayton caught three of six targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 win over Jacksonville.

Slayton capped the opening drive with a 32-yard touchdown catch but didn't contribute much after that. Struggles with drops have limited the deep threat's effectiveness, but Slayton continues to play a featured role in New York's banged-up receiving corps heading into a Week 8 road game in Seattle.