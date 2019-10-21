Giants' Darius Slayton: Catches two passes
Slayton caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Daniel Jones didn't have much time to throw, and when he did it was mostly short balls to Golden Tate. Sterling Shepard could be back soon, too, but Slayton should retain a small role as a deep threat.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...