Slayton (shoulder/foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton and Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder) were both limited in practices Wednesday through Friday while they battled a pair of injuries apiece, but neither wideout will end up taking a designation into the weekend. With that in mind, Slayton looks poised to play a normal allotment of snaps, but the second-year player has been a risky fantasy option this season, turning in three games with 90-plus yards and three with 25 yards or fewer. Moreover, Colt McCoy is expected to step in at quarterback in place of Daniel Jones (hamstring) -- who is listed as doubtful -- adding another variable for Slayton's fantasy managers to take into account this week.