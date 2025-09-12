Slayton (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

A mid-week addition to the injury report, Slayton apparently didn't have any issues during Friday's practice. He handled a team-high 97 percent route share in last week's loss to Washington but somehow managed just one incomplete target on his 38 routes. Slayton should see more looks this Sunday but won't necessarily be featured even if Wan'Dale Robinson (questionable, ankle) doesn't end up playing.