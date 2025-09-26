default-cbs-image
Slayton (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers

Among starting NFL wide receivers, Slayton ranks near the top in snap/route share (both above 90 percent) but close to the bottom for target rate (7 percent of routes). Things can't get much worse from a fantasy standpoint, even if new starting quarterback Jaxson Dart inevitably also throws to Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson far more often than Slayton.

