Giants' Darius Slayton: Could see decline
Wide receiver coach Tyke Tolbert suggested Slayton would still be a featured part of the offense following the return of Golden Tate (concussion) to the starting lineup, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. "He's going to be the same factor he's always been."
There's a lot working against the narrative Tolbert suggested, starting first and foremost with the return of both Tate and Sterling Shepard, the latter of which made his first appearance last Sunday against the Packers after a multi-week absence due to ongoing concussion symptoms. While Slayton was still able to record at least seven targets for the third consecutive game even with Shepard around, those opportunities could vanish with the news that rookie quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) would miss Monday's contest, forcing the previously benched Eli Manning to make his unheralded return to the starting lineup. Slayton is very clearly the Giants' most explosive player, particularly with Evan Engram (foot) sidelined for another game, but with a bevy of mouths to feed and little to no connection with the newly minted starting signal caller, fantasy owners may be playing a dicey game relying on the normally consistent wideout.
More News
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Nabs six passes•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Leading receiver as Shepard returns•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Second two-TD game in three weeks•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: High snap count, minimal production•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Getting another start Monday•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Catches two TD passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 14 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 14 injuries: Bell, Jacobs risky
Just in time for Week 14 are injury worries for a bunch of high profile Fantasy running backs....
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...