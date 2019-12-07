Wide receiver coach Tyke Tolbert suggested Slayton would still be a featured part of the offense following the return of Golden Tate (concussion) to the starting lineup, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. "He's going to be the same factor he's always been."

There's a lot working against the narrative Tolbert suggested, starting first and foremost with the return of both Tate and Sterling Shepard, the latter of which made his first appearance last Sunday against the Packers after a multi-week absence due to ongoing concussion symptoms. While Slayton was still able to record at least seven targets for the third consecutive game even with Shepard around, those opportunities could vanish with the news that rookie quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) would miss Monday's contest, forcing the previously benched Eli Manning to make his unheralded return to the starting lineup. Slayton is very clearly the Giants' most explosive player, particularly with Evan Engram (foot) sidelined for another game, but with a bevy of mouths to feed and little to no connection with the newly minted starting signal caller, fantasy owners may be playing a dicey game relying on the normally consistent wideout.