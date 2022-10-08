Slayton may be more involved in the Giants' passing game Sunday with all of Kenny Golladay (knee), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) ruled out for the Week 5 battle in London.

Slayton saw his most action of the campaign in Week 4 against Chicago, playing 62 percent of New York's offensive snaps. He didn't do much with the opportunity, however, logging just one catch on two targets for 11 yards. Slayton figures to again spend considerable time on the field in Week 5, as he, David Sills and Richie James are currently the only healthy wideouts on the active roster. Slayton is likely behind the other two on the depth chart, however, and expectations should be tempered given that New York ranks second-to-last in the league in passing yards per game through four weeks. While the Giants received good news Friday with Daniel Jones' (ankle) exclusion from the injury report, it should also be noted that running back Saquon Barkley figures to siphon off much of the limited opportunity in the passing game, as he is tied for the team lead with 15 catches and ranks third with 107 receiving yards.