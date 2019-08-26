Giants' Darius Slayton: Dealing with hamstring issue again
Slayton sat out of Monday's practice due to a "tweaked" hamstring, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Slayton dealt with a hamstring issue for a month to begin training camp, although it's unclear if the current issue is with the same leg or not. The 22-year-old finally got to suit up for preseason action Thursday against Chicago, where he reeled in one pass for 27 yards on two targets. The severity of this injury remains unclear.
