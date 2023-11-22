Slayton -- who isn't practicing Wednesday -- has a neck injury rather than an arm injury, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Slayton was ruled out of this past Sunday's win over Washington with what was described as an arm injury after taking a big hit shortly before halftime. The injury has now been clarified as a neck injury. Slayton will have two more opportunities to return to practice before the Giants host the Patriots on Sunday.