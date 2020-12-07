Slayton caught his lone target for 14 yards in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Seahawks.
The Giants' defense won this game for the team, as quarterback Colt McCoy couldn't get anything going Sunday and finished with just 105 passing yards. Golden Tate and Evan Engram were the only pass catchers to record more than one reception, and neither player surpassed 32 receiving yards. Slayton thrives off the deep ball, and there's no recent evidence that McCoy can make those throws. It should be a favorable Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals, and Daniel Jones (hamstring) could be back in time to boost Slayton's ceiling.