Though Slayton (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday, he was spotted working with trainers toward the end of the session, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

When asked about Slayton, coach Joe Judge replied that "trainers are dealing with him" and that more information regarding the wideout's status will be made available at a later time. Until further details are provided, we'll consider Slayton day-to-day.