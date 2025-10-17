default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Slayton (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton hasn't practiced since injuring his hamstring during a Week 5 loss to the Saints. He's now expected to miss a second straight game, freeing up snaps/routes for Jalin Hyatt, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Beaux Collins alongside Wan'Dale Robinson.

More News