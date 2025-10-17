Giants' Darius Slayton: Doubtful for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slayton (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Slayton hasn't practiced since injuring his hamstring during a Week 5 loss to the Saints. He's now expected to miss a second straight game, freeing up snaps/routes for Jalin Hyatt, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Beaux Collins alongside Wan'Dale Robinson.
