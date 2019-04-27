The Giants selected Slayton in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 171st overall.

The re-tooling Giants get an intriguing athlete in Slayton, whose 6-foot-1 frame and 4.39 speed only begin to summarize his athleticism considering the Auburn product also posted a 40.5-inch vertical and 135-inch broad jump. Many people thought he could have come off the board much quicker, so it looks like New York got a nice value here. With the depth chart largely unsettled behind Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard, Slayton could realistically carve out a regular role as rookie, but even if he does, his value will be hindered by the Eli Manning's aging arm for at least another season.

