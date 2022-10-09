Slayton recorded six receptions on seven targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers.

Slayton took advantage of a depleted Giants' receiving corps to lead the team in targets, receptions and yards. His longest gain went for 26 yards, which helped push the Giants into field-goal range. Slayton also tallied four additional gains that went for double-digit yards. He entered the game having recorded only one catch across three games, and he is likely to shift to a smaller role once the team's receivers get healthier.