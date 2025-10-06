Slayton (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton pulled up lame in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Saints, and now the Giants have a short week ahead of Thursday night's game against the Eagles. If Slayton is unable to play Week 6, Jalin Hyatt and Beaux Collins figure to see every-down snaps alongside slot man Wan'Dale Robinson, though the Giants could use more two-tight end sets featuring Daniel Bellinger.