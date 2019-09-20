Slayton (hamstring) is on track to make his NFL debut Sunday in Tampa Bay, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Bothered by a hamstring injury since July, the rookie fifth-round pick missed the entire the preseason and the first two weeks of the regular season. There's still some chance Slayton is a healthy scratch, but he doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Week 3. With Bennie Fowler (hamstring) listed as questionable and both Cody Latimer (concussion) and Golden Tate (suspension) ruled out, the Giants may be left with Slayton, Russell Shepard, TJ Jones and Cody Core behind No. 1 receiver Sterling Shepard.