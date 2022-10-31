Slayton caught five of six targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Seahawks.

He led the Giants in receptions and receiving yards, but the team's offense as a whole sputtered, particularly after halftime. Slayton has turned his season -- and maybe his career -- around over the last month, hauling in 15 of 22 targets for 221 yards and a touchdown in the last four games heading into New York's Week 9 bye.