Giants' Darius Slayton: Four catches against Commanders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slayton caught four of 10 targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 29-21 loss to Washington.
The 10 targets were a season high for Slayton, but the volume didn't lead to much production. The veteran wideout has a mediocre 30-460-1 line on 50 targets through 11 games on the season, giving him little fantasy appeal heading into a Week 16 meeting with the Vikings.
More News
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Cashes in Dart's only TD pass•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Will play against New England•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Remains limited Friday•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Limited on practice estimate•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: One catch in return•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Cleared to return•