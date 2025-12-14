Slayton caught four of 10 targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 29-21 loss to Washington.

The 10 targets were a season high for Slayton, but the volume didn't lead to much production. The veteran wideout has a mediocre 30-460-1 line on 50 targets through 11 games on the season, giving him little fantasy appeal heading into a Week 16 meeting with the Vikings.