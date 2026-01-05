Slayton caught four of nine targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 34-17 win over Dallas.

Slayton was able to reel in at least four passes for the first time since Week 15 and the fifth time overall this season. The wide receiver will finish his seventh campaign in New York having caught 37 of 64 targets for 538 yards and one touchdown over 14 regular-season contests. Slayton will enter the offseason as a free agent, and his 14.5 yards per reception this year will likely attract some potential new suitors ahead of the 2026 campaign.