Slayton (concussion) practiced in full Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton made a late departure from a Week 9 loss to the Commanders and subsequently was placed in the concussion protocol. He wasn't able to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in time to travel with the Giants to Germany for a Week 10 matchup with the Panthers, but following the team's bye, he wasn't inhibited in the first session of Week 11 prep. It's unclear if Slayton is out of the protocol for head injuries, but Wednesday's uncapped practice indicate he's just about cleared for game action again.