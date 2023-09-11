Slayton had three catches (five targets) for 15 yards in Sunday's 40-0 loss to Dallas.

Slayton started for the Giants to kick off the regular season after being held out of most preseason action. That's where the good news ends, as the veteran did little with his five targets Sunday. The Giants looked outmatched against the Cowboys this week, but that is unlikely to be the case against the Cardinals next Sunday, so improved play from the team as a whole can be expected.