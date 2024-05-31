Slayton showed up to OTAs this week after the Giants added $650,000 of incentives to his contract, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports.

The 27-year-old is entering the second season of a two-year, $12 million contract, and while he might have been hoping for an extension or additional guaranteed money, it seems he'll settle for the boosted incentives. Slayton has led the Giants in receiving yards in four of his five NFL season, topping 700 yards each time without ever getting to 800. He'll likely be one of the team's top three WRs in 2024, along with sixth overall pick Malik Nabers and slot man Wan'Dale Robinson. Of the three, Slayton is least likely to draw a large number of targets, as he's never seen passes on a large percentage of his routes even when playing a lot of snaps in offenses with subpar receiving alternatives.