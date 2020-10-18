Slayton brought in two of four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 20-19 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday. He also lost three yards on his sole rush.

Slayton looked like he might be headed to a bigger day when he notched a 23-yard scoring grab in the left corner of the end zone late in the first quarter. However, the second-year speedster ultimately logged his lowest target count of the season, which led to his second-fewest receiving yards of the campaign. The Auburn product's visit to the end zone was his first since Week 1, and he'll look to repeat the feat at the expense of the Eagles in a Thursday night Week 7 battle.