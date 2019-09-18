Play

Slayton (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Slayton didn't practice at all leading up to the first two games, so this is a positive step toward his NFL debut. If he's able to get healthy for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Slayton could have an immediate role in the offense since Sterling Shepherd and Cody Latimer both have concussions, although Shepherd also was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories