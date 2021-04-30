The Giants took Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick Thursday night, making for a more crowded receiving corps.

Slayton was already getting squeezed by the Kenny Golladay signing, and now he has another ostensibly prominent receiver with whom to compete. Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram are around, too, and tailback Saquon Barkley will see looks out of the backfield, making it hard to see Slayton increasing his target share this year.