Giants' Darius Slayton: Getting another start Monday
Slayton will start Monday versus the Giants, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Sterling Shepard seemed to be closing in on getting through the concussion protocol for the second time this season, only to have a recurrence of symptoms over the weekend. His absence has allowed Slayton to get an increased role, which he's utilized to put up 16 catches (on 27 targets) for 267 yards and three touchdowns over the last six games. Slayton may have a difficult to producing against a Giants defense that has yielded 7.7 yards per target and just three TDs to wide receivers in seven contests this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 9 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 9.
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...