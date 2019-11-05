Play

Slayton will start Monday versus the Giants, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Sterling Shepard seemed to be closing in on getting through the concussion protocol for the second time this season, only to have a recurrence of symptoms over the weekend. His absence has allowed Slayton to get an increased role, which he's utilized to put up 16 catches (on 27 targets) for 267 yards and three touchdowns over the last six games. Slayton may have a difficult to producing against a Giants defense that has yielded 7.7 yards per target and just three TDs to wide receivers in seven contests this season.

