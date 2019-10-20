Slayton will start alongside Golden Tate at wide receiver in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The rookie will crack the lineup for the second straight contest with Sterling Shepard inactive again after having yet to clear the concussion protocol. In the Giants' 35-14 loss to the Patriots in Week 6, Slayton was on the field for all but one of New York's offensive snaps, finishing with three catches for 32 yards on eight targets.