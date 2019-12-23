Giants' Darius Slayton: Goes quiet Week 16
Slayton had zero catches on two targets during Sunday's 41-35 overtime win over the Redskins.
The 22-year-old had 27 receptions for 417 yards and five touchdowns over the previous five games, but he lost playing time to Cody Latimer on Sunday. Slayton played more than 69 percent of offensive snaps in those five games but played his lowest snap share of the season (29 percent) versus Washington compared to Latimer's 59-percent share. The rookie fifth-round pick is trending down for Week 17 with Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate healthy.
