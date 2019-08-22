Giants' Darius Slayton: Good to go Thursday
Slayton (hamstring) will play in Thursday's preseason contest against Cincinnati, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
The Giants will sit Sterling Shepard (thumb), which will likely leave some work for Russell Shepard and Slayton behind Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler, although tight end Evan Engram seems set to play Thursday as well. Slayton hasn't appeared in the preseason yet, as he missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury.
