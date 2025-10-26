Slayton (hamstring) caught two of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Eagles.

Slayton's stat line would have looked much better if his 68-yard fourth-quarter touchdown catch hadn't been called back due to a ticky-tack offensive pass interference call. Even so, Slayton still led the Giants in targets in his return from a two-game absence. With Malik Nabers (knee) done for the year and Wan'Dale Robinson rarely capable of contributing more than a few yards beyond the line of scrimmage, Slayton should continue to work as Jaxson Dart's top downfield target in Week 9 against the 49ers.