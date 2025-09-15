Slayton caught two of three targets for 61 yards in a Week 2 overtime loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Slayton was shut out in the first half but salvaged a decent final line with 61 receiving yards after halftime. Most of that production came on a 52-yard connection with Russell Wilson midway through the third quarter. Despite that big play, it doesn't bode well for his place in New York's WR pecking order that Slayton saw just three targets despite playing all but one of the team's offensive snaps, especially since Russell Wilson aired it out 41 times and gained 450 yards on 30 completions. It was already a given that Malik Nabers would hog the wideout targets for the Giants this season, but it's telling that Wan'Dale Robinson garnered 10 looks of his own and nabbed eight receptions for a career-high 142 yards Sunday. With just five targets (and two catches) through two weeks, Slayton doesn't appear to have established much chemistry with Wilson thus far.