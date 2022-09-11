Slayton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 clash against the Titans, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Slayton's inactive status isn't of much surprise considering he just took a pay cut earlier in the week in order to remain on the roster, and the fact all of Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson are healthy in front of him. If the team's receiver corps can avoid the drastic case of the injury bug that befell it last season, Slayton may be in street clothes most weeks for the foreseeable future.