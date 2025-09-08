Slayton did not catch his only target against the Commanders in Sunday's Week 1 loss.

Slayton was targeted by Russell Wilson just once on a day when the Giants' new quarterback heaved 37 total passes. Malik Nabers got a hefty amount of opportunities, as expected, with 12 targets, while Wan'Dale Robinson was pretty active with eight. Wilson completed just 17 of his 37 attempts for 168 yards, and if he continues to struggle the team may eventually turn to rookie Jaxson Dart, but head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Monday that Wilson will be the Week 2 starter Sunday in Dallas, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. With that in mind, Slayton doesn't project to be an appealing fantasy target for that contest.