Slayton caught two of three targets for 14 yards and lost a fumble Sunday in a 38-10 win over the Colts.
Slayton entered Week 17 having averaged 68.3 receiving yards in seven contests since New York's Week 9 bye, but he couldn't get much going against Indianapolis. His final catch and target came on the first play of the third quarter, when he hauled in a short reception but coughed up the football to the dismay of a clearly frustrated head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants nonetheless went on to win the game to clinch a playoff berth, and with nothing to gain against Philadelphia in Week 18, it remains to be seen how long (if at all) they'll deploy Slayton and their other starters.
