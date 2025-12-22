Slayton caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to Minnesota.

On a day when New York logged 30 rushing plays and went to the air just 13 times, Slayton's eight receiving yards represented nearly a quarter of QB Jaxson Dart's paltry total of 33 passing yards. Slayton also tied for the second-most targets on the team (two), and only No. 1 wideout Wan'Dale Robinson finished with more receiving yards (19). Given the extreme run-heavy approach Sunday, not much should be taken away from any Giants pass-catcher's performance, but it's worth observing that Slayton has logged two or fewer receptions in three of his past four contests. A matchup against the Raiders' uninspiring secondary awaits in Week 17, though it should be interesting to see how both teams approach that game as the "loser" of the contest will have the clear inside track to the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft.