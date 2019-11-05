Giants' Darius Slayton: High snap count, minimal production
Slayton caught one of four targets for six yards in Monday's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys.
Slayton started the contest and played 67 of 72 offensive snaps (93 percent), but he marked his fewest receptions and yards of the season. This dud comes after the rookie fifth-round pick posted two touchdowns in Week 8 against the Lions. Slayton didn't draw much attention despite Daniel Jones heaving 41 passes, but he has a good chance to turn it around against the Jets' suspect secondary in Week 10.
