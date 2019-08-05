Slayton (hamstring) participated in individual drills during Monday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Slayton is working his way back from a hamstring injury and now takes a notable step forward by practicing for the first time in training camp, albeit on a limited basis. If the rookie fifth-round pick is able to get healthy without missing notable time, he'll begin competing for the No. 3 wideout role in New York.

