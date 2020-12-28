Slayton caught two of eight targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens.

Slayton finished with at least seven targets for the ninth time this season, but he recorded a measly 3.25 yards per target in this contest as he and Daniel Jones failed to connect on a consistent basis. He'll look to finish the season strong next week against the Cowboys, whom he put up an 8-129-0 line against in Week 5.