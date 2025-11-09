Giants' Darius Slayton: Injures hamstring Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slayton suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game at Chicago, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Slayton went to the locker room in the second quarter before the Bears deemed him questionable to return. At the time of his exit, he'd notched three catches (on three targets) for 85 yards. The Giants currently are left with Wan'Dale Robinson, Ray-Ray McCloud, Gunner Olszewski and Jalin Hyatt as their available and healthy wide receivers.
