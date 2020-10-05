Slayton caught three of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Rams.

Despite the modest numbers, Slayton was the Giants' leading receiver on the afternoon, and only tight end Evan Engram saw more targets from Daniel Jones. Slayton has produced nearly identical numbers the last three games after his huge performance in the opener, but he could be in line for a rebound in Week 5 against a Cowboys defense that just surrendered 49 points to the Browns.