Giants' Darius Slayton: Leading receiver as Shepard returns
Slayton caught four of seven targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears.
Fellow wide receiver Sterling Shepard returned from a concussion and led the Giants with nine targets, but Slayton led the team in receiving yards and tied with Golden Tate for second in targets with seven. While Shepard is another mouth to feed, it appears Slayton has emerged as a legitimate weapon for the Giants. The rookie fifth-rounder should remain on the fantasy radar in deeper formats when his team hosts the Packers in Week 13.
More News
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Second two-TD game in three weeks•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: High snap count, minimal production•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Getting another start Monday•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Catches two TD passes•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Catches two passes•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Getting second straight start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...