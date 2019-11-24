Slayton caught four of seven targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears.

Fellow wide receiver Sterling Shepard returned from a concussion and led the Giants with nine targets, but Slayton led the team in receiving yards and tied with Golden Tate for second in targets with seven. While Shepard is another mouth to feed, it appears Slayton has emerged as a legitimate weapon for the Giants. The rookie fifth-rounder should remain on the fantasy radar in deeper formats when his team hosts the Packers in Week 13.