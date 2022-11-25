Slayton caught three of six targets for 63 yards in Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys.
Most of his real estate came on a 44-yard grab in the second quarter that set up a one-yard TD plunge by Saquon Barkley, as the Giants' offense was kept mostly in check in the second half. Slayton still led the team in receiving yards on the afternoon as he topped 60 yards for the fourth straight game. The fourth-year wideout remains Daniel Jones' top target heading into a Week 13 clash with the Commanders.
