Slayton caught three of four targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Chargers.

While the volume and production were modest, Slayton wound up leading the Giants in receptions and receiving yards in Jaxson Dart's first career start at QB, as Malik Nabers (knee) was knocked out of the game in the second quarter. Nabers' injury is feared to be a torn ACL which would end his season, a development that would make Slayton the team's top downfield option, albeit in arguably the weakest wide receiver group in the league. The veteran WR will take a 9-135-0 line on 13 targets into a Week 5 contest against the Saints.