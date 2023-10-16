Slayton caught four of six targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bills.

Slayton was the Giants' leading receiver Sunday despite finishing third on the team in targets. The veteran wideout has yet to score a touchdown through six games after scoring just twice across 16 games in 2022. Slayton is still entrenched as a starter for the 1-5 Giants, but his fantasy value will continue to be limited unless the entire offensive unit improves its play, starting with a Week 7 matchup against the Commanders next Sunday.